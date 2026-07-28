CWG 2026: Mirabai Chanu Mentors Nirupama Devi Despite Heartbreaking Finish In Women's 53-kg Weightlifting

Mirabai Chanu Mentors Nirupama Devi Despite Heartbreaking Finish In Women's 53-kg Weightlifting | X

Glasgow, July 28: Indian lifter Nirupama Devi endured a disappointing outing in the women's 53-kg weightlifting event at the 2026 Commonwealth Games on Tuesday, but one moment stood out during the competition.

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Olympic medalist and Commonwealth Games 2026 Gold medalist Mirabai Chanu was seen mentoring her fellow Manipuri and younger teammate from the sidelines, offering guidance and support throughout the event.

The heartwarming gesture came just days after Mirabai won India's first gold medal of the 2026 Commonwealth Games in the women's 48kg category. With that victory, she also became the first Indian weightlifter to win three Commonwealth Games gold medals.

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Nirupama had a chance to secure the bronze medal with a successful lift of 123-kg in the clean and jerk. However, she failed in all three attempts and finished with a 'Did Not Finish' (DNF), making her the first Indian weightlifting entrant at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games to miss out on a medal.

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Although the result was disappointing, Mirabai Chanu's encouragement and support for her younger teammate highlighted the strong bond within the Indian weightlifting team.