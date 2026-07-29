CWG 2026 Medal Tally: India Slip To 9th In Commonwealth Games Standings

Indian athletes have made a mark over the last few days in Glasgow that has seen their medals tally swell. The weighlifting contingent, led by Mirabai Chanu, has delivered as 7 medals, while the athletics contingents has also joined the fray with some historic firsts.

Heading into Day 7 of the CWG 2026, India are 9th in the standings, trailing the likes of Malaysia and New Zealand. India have 2 gold medals, 7 silver medals and three bronze at the time of writing and they will aim to add a few more their name in the final stretch of the competition.

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India are guaranteed at least four more medals, with 4 of their boxers in the semi-finals across different categories. In boxing, all semi-finalists are assured of medals, meaning at least a bronze is incoming in each of those bouts.

India's medal winners

Mirabai Chanu - Weightlifting (Women's 48kg) - Gold

Sharmila Dhankar - Shot Put F57 - Gold

Ajaya Babu - Weightlifting (Men's 79 kg) - Silver

Rishikanta Singh - Weightlifting (Men's 60kg) - Silver

Raja Muthupandi - Weightlifting (Men's 65kg) - Silver

Gynaneshwari Yadav - Weightlifting (Women's 53kg) - Silver

Harjinder Kaur - Weightlifting (Women's 69kg) - Silver

Bindyarani Devi - Weightlifting (Women's 58kg) - Bronze

Jhandu Kumar - Men's Heavyweight Para Powerlifting - Bronze

Shilpa Shyla - Women's F57 Shot Put - Bronze

Lovlina Borgohain - Women's 75kg Boxing - TBD

Preeti Pawar - Women's 54kg Boxing - TBD

Preeti Ganghas - Women's 60 kg Boxing - TBD

Jadumani Singh - Men's 55kg Boxing - TBD