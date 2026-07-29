 CWG 2026 Medal Tally: India Slip To 9th In Commonwealth Games Standings
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CWG 2026 Medal Tally: India Slip To 9th In Commonwealth Games Standings

India swelled their medal tally to 12 but have slipped below New Zealand to drop to 9th in the Commonwealth Games 2026 standings. The Indian contingent have 2 Gold and 7 silver medals alongside 3 bronze so far with still a long way to go in Glasgow. For India to move ahead in the standings, they would need to add a few more gold medals to their tally.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Wednesday, July 29, 2026, 02:15 PM IST
CWG 2026 Medal Tally: India Slip To 9th In Commonwealth Games Standings

Indian athletes have made a mark over the last few days in Glasgow that has seen their medals tally swell. The weighlifting contingent, led by Mirabai Chanu, has delivered as 7 medals, while the athletics contingents has also joined the fray with some historic firsts.

Heading into Day 7 of the CWG 2026, India are 9th in the standings, trailing the likes of Malaysia and New Zealand. India have 2 gold medals, 7 silver medals and three bronze at the time of writing and they will aim to add a few more their name in the final stretch of the competition.

India are guaranteed at least four more medals, with 4 of their boxers in the semi-finals across different categories. In boxing, all semi-finalists are assured of medals, meaning at least a bronze is incoming in each of those bouts.

India's medal winners

Mirabai Chanu - Weightlifting (Women's 48kg) - Gold

Sharmila Dhankar - Shot Put F57 - Gold

Ajaya Babu - Weightlifting (Men's 79 kg) - Silver

Rishikanta Singh - Weightlifting (Men's 60kg) - Silver

Raja Muthupandi - Weightlifting (Men's 65kg) - Silver

Gynaneshwari Yadav - Weightlifting (Women's 53kg) - Silver

Harjinder Kaur - Weightlifting (Women's 69kg) - Silver

Bindyarani Devi - Weightlifting (Women's 58kg) - Bronze

Jhandu Kumar - Men's Heavyweight Para Powerlifting - Bronze

Shilpa Shyla - Women's F57 Shot Put - Bronze

Lovlina Borgohain - Women's 75kg Boxing - TBD

Preeti Pawar - Women's 54kg Boxing - TBD

Preeti Ganghas - Women's 60 kg Boxing - TBD

Jadumani Singh - Men's 55kg Boxing - TBD

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