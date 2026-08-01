CWG 2026: Lovlina Borgohain Settles For Silver In Women's 75Kg Boxing

Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain claimed silver in the women’s 75kg event after losing a closely fought final to Australia’s Greentree by split decision. Despite boxing with her left knee strapped, Lovlina bounced back after a slow start, won the second round 4-1 and cut Greentree above the eye before narrowly missing the gold medal.

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Greentree started strongly, using quick punches and sharp jabs to put Lovlina under pressure. The Indian boxer struggled with her movement in the opening round. The Australian took an early advantage with her speed and aggression.

Lovlina bounced back in the second round with improved attacking moves. She landed several left punches and caused a cut above Greentree's eye. Her strong performance helped her win the round 4-1.

The final round was a close battle between the two boxers. Lovlina landed some good punches, but Greentree's pressure and attacking style gave her the edge. The Australian won the final round 4-1 and claimed victory by split decision.

Lovlina missed out on the gold medal but finished with silver after a memorable performance. It was India's first defeat in a women's boxing final on the day.