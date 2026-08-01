CWG 2026: England's Ruby White Breaks Down In Tears After Sakshi Chaudhary Beats Her To Win Women's 51Kg Boxing Gold; Watch VIDEO

England's Ruby White Breaks Down In Tears After Sakshi Chaudhary Beats Her To Win Women's 51Kg Boxing Gold | FPJ | Azhar Khan

Glasgow, August 1: Indian boxer Sakshi Chaudhary clinched the women's 51kg boxing gold medal at the Commonwealth Games 2026 after defeating England's Ruby White by a unanimous 5-0 decision in Glasgow on Saturday.

Moments after the final bell, an emotional White broke down in tears inside the ring as the result was announced while Sakshi comforted her with a warm embrace before celebrating her historic victory.

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The emotional scenes reflected how much the final meant to both boxers. While Sakshi celebrated the biggest achievement of her Commonwealth Games career, the 19-year-old English boxer struggled to hold back her tears after falling short in front of the home crowd.

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Ruby White Left Heartbroken

As the referee raised Sakshi Chaudhary's hand, Ruby White was seen crying inconsolably in her corner. The young British boxer covered her face with her gloves before breaking down. She was clearly devastated after missing out on the gold medal.

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Sakshi walked over to console her opponent, sharing a hug before the medal ceremony. The touching moment highlighted the sportsmanship between the two finalists.

Sakshi Chaudhary Dominates

Sakshi produced a commanding performance from the opening round. Using her height and reach well, she kept White at a distance with accurate left jabs and controlled the pace of the contest.

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White tried to fight back in the second round by moving closer and attacking aggressively, but Sakshi defended well and continued to score with clean punches.

In the final round, the Indian boxer stayed calm, avoided unnecessary risks and landed timely counters to secure a convincing 5-0 victory.

India's Ninth Gold Medal In Glasgow

The win gave India its ninth gold medal at the Commonwealth Games 2026 and marked Sakshi Chaudhary's first-ever Commonwealth Games medal. A two-time world champion, Sakshi added another major title to her impressive career and also became India's third boxing gold medallist at the Games.