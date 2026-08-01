Gold Medal Alert! Sakshi Chaudhary Adds To India's Boxing Glory, Defeats England's Ruby White To Clinch Women's 51kg Final

Sakshi Chaudhary created history on Saturday as she secured the gold medal in the women’s 51kg boxing category after defeating England’s White by a unanimous 5-0 points victory. A two-time World Champion, it is Chaudhary's first ever Commonwealth Games medal, sealing the honour with a dominant performance in Glasgow. It is India's 9th gold medal at the Commonwealth Games 2026.

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From the opening round, Sakshi used her height advantage effectively, maintaining distance and landing well-timed left jabs to keep her opponent under pressure. Her cautious yet smart approach prevented White from finding her rhythm and earned Sakshi the judges’ favour in the first round.

In the second round, White attempted to change tactics by staying close and launching attacks, but Sakshi continued to control the pace of the bout. The Indian boxer displayed excellent defensive skills, using her movement and accurate punches to collect points while limiting White’s opportunities. Although White managed to land a few significant punches late in the round, Sakshi remained ahead on the scorecards.

Heading into the final round, Sakshi was in a strong position and focused on maintaining her advantage rather than taking unnecessary risks. She showed great composure by waiting for openings, countering effectively, and landing scoring punches whenever White attacked. Despite a late body punch attempt from White, it was not enough to change the result as Sakshi won 5-0 and became the third Indian boxer to claim a gold medal on the day.