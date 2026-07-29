CWG 2026: India's Boxing Stars Shine Bright! Meet The 10 Boxers Who Have Confirmed Medals At Glasgow

India's Boxing Stars Shine Bright! Meet The 10 Boxers Who Have Confirmed Medals At Glasgow | X

Glasgow, July 29: Indian boxing contingent has delivered a memorable campaign at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow as 10 Indian boxers have assured the country of medals by reaching the semi-finals of their respective events.

Their remarkable run has highlighted India's growing strength in boxing with both experienced campaigners and young talents producing impressive performances on the international stage.

The latest boxer to join the list is Jaismine Lamboria, who defeated England's Elise Glynn in the women's 57kg quarter-final to book her place in the semi-finals and guarantee at least a bronze medal. Her victory took India's tally of assured boxing medals to double digits.

Here are the 10 Indian boxers who have confirmed medals at the Commonwealth Games 2026:

Lovlina Borgohain – Women's 75kg

Priya Ghanghas – Women's 60kg

Preeti Pawar – Women's 54kg

Jadumani Singh – Men's 55kg

Sakshi Choudhary – Women's 51kg

Arundhati Choudhary – Women's 70kg

Sachin Siwach – Men's 60kg

Ankush Panghal – Men's 80kg

Narender Berwal – Men's 90+kg

Jaismine Lamboria – Women's 57kg

With all 10 pugilists now guaranteed at least bronze medals, India has every chance of converting several of them into silver and gold as the competition moves into the semi-finals and finals.

India's medals tally in the competition now stands at 12 with the country placed at 9th position on the chart. India has won two gold, seven silver and three bronze medals in the 23rd edition of Commonwealth Games so far.

With the 10 Indian boxers confirming at least a bronze medal in the competition, India's medals tally is likely to rise to minimum 22.

Here is the breakdown of the medals which the country has won so far:

Weightlifting: 1 gold, 5 silver, 1 bronze (7 total)

Athletics: 1 gold, 2 silver, 1 bronze (4 total)

Para powerlifting: 0 gold, 0 silver, 1 bronze (1 total)