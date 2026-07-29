 CWG 2026: India Confirms 9th Boxing Medal As Indian boxer Narender Berwal Qualifies To 90kg Semifinals
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CWG 2026: India Confirms 9th Boxing Medal As Indian boxer Narender Berwal Qualifies To 90kg Semifinals

India is now confirmed of the ninth medal in the boxing category. Narender has now qualified in the semi-finals at CWG 2026.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Wednesday, July 29, 2026, 07:34 PM IST
CWG 2026: India Confirms 9th Boxing Medal As Indian boxer Narender Berwal Qualifies To 90kg Semifinals
India Confirms 9th Boxing Medal As Indian boxer Narender Berwal Qualifies To 90kg Semifinals | X

Glasgow, July 29: Another Indian boxer Narender Berwal made the country proud by defeating his Samoan opponent Michael Seko in the men's 90-kg quarter-finals on Wednesday. Narender won the bout by a 3-2 unanimous decision at the Commonwealth Games 2026 at Glasgow, Scotland.

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India is now confirmed of the ninth medal in the boxing category. Narender has now qualified in the semi-finals at CWG 2026. Earlier, Indian boxer Ankush Panghal confirmed a medal for the country by defeating his Sechelles opponent by a unanimous 5-0 decision and qualified for the semi-finals at the event.

Those two point deductions made things tense, but Narender stayed calm under pressure and got the job done and ended the game in a thrilling 3-2 win and a fantastic contest to watch.

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