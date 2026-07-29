CWG 2026: India Confirms 9th Boxing Medal As Indian boxer Narender Berwal Qualifies To 90kg Semifinals

India Confirms 9th Boxing Medal As Indian boxer Narender Berwal Qualifies To 90kg Semifinals | X

Glasgow, July 29: Another Indian boxer Narender Berwal made the country proud by defeating his Samoan opponent Michael Seko in the men's 90-kg quarter-finals on Wednesday. Narender won the bout by a 3-2 unanimous decision at the Commonwealth Games 2026 at Glasgow, Scotland.

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India is now confirmed of the ninth medal in the boxing category. Narender has now qualified in the semi-finals at CWG 2026. Earlier, Indian boxer Ankush Panghal confirmed a medal for the country by defeating his Sechelles opponent by a unanimous 5-0 decision and qualified for the semi-finals at the event.

Those two point deductions made things tense, but Narender stayed calm under pressure and got the job done and ended the game in a thrilling 3-2 win and a fantastic contest to watch.