CWG 2026: Indian Boxer Priya Ghanghas Defeats Home Boxer Niamh Mitchell, Assures India 3rd Boxing Medal | X

Glasgow, July 28: Indian boxer Priya Ghanghas has assured the country another boxing medal at the 2026 Commonwealth Games after defeating Scotland's Niamh Mitchell in the women's 60-kg quarter-final on Tuesday.

Fighting against the home favourite, Priya lost the opening round 1-4 and found herself under pressure. However, she made a strong comeback in the second round, winning it 4-1. Both boxers were given a one-point deduction during the bout.

Going into the final round, the contest was evenly balanced. One judge had Priya ahead, one favoured Mitchell, while the remaining three judges had the fight tied.

Priya held her nerve in the deciding round and secured a 4-1 victory to book her place in the semifinals. With the win, she is guaranteed at least a bronze medal as all losing semi-finalists receive bronze medals in Commonwealth Games boxing.

Priya's success also gives India its third assured boxing medal at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games as she now moves one step closer to fighting for the gold medal.