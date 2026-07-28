CWG 2026: Indian Boxer Preeti Pawar Assures First Boxing Medal After Win Against Northern Ireland's Nicole Clyde

Indian Boxer Preeti Pawar | X

Indian boxer Preeti Pawar has assured the country a medal at the 2026 Commonwealth Games after defeating Northern Ireland's Nicole Clyde in the women's 54kg boxing quarterfinals on Tuesday. The Indian boxer won the bout by a unanimous 5-0 decision to book her place in the semifinals.

With the victory, Preeti became the first Indian boxer at the Glasgow Games to guarantee a medal. In Commonwealth Games boxing, all losing semifinalists receive bronze medals, meaning she has secured at least a bronze and will now fight for a place in the final.

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The 22-year-old from Haryana has been in excellent form throughout the competition. She had earlier entered the quarterfinals after defeating Malawi's Deborah Mtenje by referee stoppage in the second round, before producing another commanding performance against Clyde.

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Preet,, who is the reigning Asian Elite champion and an Asian Games bronze medallist, will now turn her attention to the semifinals as she aims to upgrade her guaranteed bronze into a silver or gold medal for India.