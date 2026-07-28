CWG 2026: Preeti Pawar & Jadumani Singh Mandengbam Lead India's Medal Charge On Day 6 As Weightlifting, Athletics & Boxing Take Centre Stage

India will look to continue its impressive run at the 2026 Commonwealth Games as several medal hopefuls take centre stage on Tuesday, July 28, in Glasgow. The day features a packed schedule across boxing, weightlifting, athletics, para athletics and swimming, with multiple Indian athletes aiming to strengthen the country's medal tally.

The biggest focus will be on the boxing ring, where five Indian pugilists are scheduled to compete in the quarter-finals. Victories in these bouts will guarantee at least bronze medals, making it a crucial day for India's boxing contingent. The team has enjoyed a strong start to the competition and will be looking to maintain its momentum.

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Weightlifting will also offer medal opportunities for India. Nirupama Devi Seram is set to compete in the women's 63kg final, while Harjinder Kaur will feature in the women's 69kg event later in the day. Both lifters will aim to add to India's successful campaign in the sport after a series of podium finishes in the opening days of the Games.

In athletics, Gulveer Singh will contest the men's 10,000m final, while Pooja Singh will compete in the women's high jump final. Indian athletes will also participate in several qualifying events and para athletics competitions as they look to secure more finals appearances and medals. Swimming will see Indian competitors return to the pool in both heats and finals across multiple events.

India heads into Day 6 on the back of its most successful day of the Games, highlighted by Sharmila Dhankhar's historic para-athletics gold medal. With several medal events and knockout contests lined up on Tuesday, the Indian contingent will be hoping to continue its upward trajectory in Glasgow.