CWG 2026: Indian Lifter Lovepreet Singh Wins Silver Medal In Men's 110Kg Weightlifting, Misses Gold By 1Kg

Indian Lifter Lovepreet Singh Wins Silver Medal In Men's 110Kg Weightlifting | X

Glasgow, July 30: Indian lifter Lovepreet Singh made the country proud after he won the silver medal in the men's +110kg weightlifting event at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow, Scotland on Thursday. The Indian lifter finished with a total lift of 388kg, missing the gold medal by just 1kg in a closely fought contest.

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Lovepreet lifted 176kg in the snatch and 212kg in the clean and jerk, giving him a combined total of 388kg. New Zealand's David Liti claimed the gold medal with a total lift of 389kg, while Lovepreet settled for silver after a strong performance.

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The narrow one-kilogram difference made it one of the closest contests in the weightlifting competition. Lovepreet stayed in the fight until the final lifts but fell just short of overtaking the New Zealand lifter.

The silver medal adds to India's medal tally at the Commonwealth Games 2026 and continues the country's strong showing in weightlifting, a sport that has regularly brought medals for India at major international events.