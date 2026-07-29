CWG 2026: Indian Lifter Harjinder Kaur Wins Silver Medal In Women's 69kg Weightlifting | X

Indian lifter Harjinder Kaur added another medal to the country's tally at the 2026 Commonwealth Games by winning silver in the women's 69kg weightlifting event in Glasgow on Tuesday. With this triumph, India is assured of 15 medals in the event so far.

The 28-year-old finished with a combined lift of 227kg, lifting 101kg in the snatch and 126kg in the clean and jerk. Her final clean and jerk lift of 126kg also set a Commonwealth Games record in the category.

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Harjinder was consistent throughout the competition. After successfully completing her snatch attempts, she lifted 120kg, 123kg, and 126kg in the clean and jerk, making all three attempts count. Her final lift helped her secure second place on the podium.

This is Harjinder's second Commonwealth Games medal, having won a bronze medal at the Birmingham 2022 Games. Her latest success continues India's strong performance in weightlifting at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games, where the sport has once again contributed several medals to the country's overall tally.