CWG 2026: Indian Boxer Jaismine Lamboria Beats England's Elise Glynn; Confirm 10th Medal In Boxing

Indian Boxer Jaismine Lamboria Beats England's Elise Glynn | X

Glasgow, July 29: Indian boxer Jaismine Lamboria confirmed the country its tenth medal in the boxing event at the Commonwealth Games 2026 at Glasgow on Wednesday. Lamboria beat her opponent Elise Glynn of England by 4-1 split decision in the 57kg boxing category. Indian boxers have continued to dominate in the CWG 2026 event.

Jaismine Lamboria started her Commonwealth Games 2026 campaign from the quarter-finals after receiving a first-round bye in the women's 57kg event.

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The Indian boxer, who claimed a bronze medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, needed just one victory in the last-eight stage to secure another medal and continue her quest for a place on the podium.

The nine Indian boxers who have confirmed at least a bronze medal by reaching the semi-finals at the Commonwealth Games 2026 are:

1. Lovlina Borgohain (Women's 75kg)

2. Priya Ghanghas (Women's 60kg)

3. Preeti Pawar (Women's 54kg)

4. Jadumani Singh (Men's 55kg)

5. Sakshi Choudhary (Women's 51kg)

6. Arundhati Choudhary (Women's 70kg)

7. Sachin Siwach (Men's 60kg)

8. Ankush (Men's 80kg)

9. Narender Berwal (Men's +90kg)