CWG 2026: Indian Boxer Jadumani Singh Mandengbam Beats Zambia's Mwale, Assures India Another Medal In Boxing

Indian Boxer Jadumani Singh Assures India Medal | X

Glasgow, July 29: Indian boxer Jadumani Singh has made the country proud by qualifying to the semi-finals of the 55kg boxing event at the 2026 Commonwealth Games. Jadumani Singh Mandengbam is assured of a medal at the 2026 Commonwealth Games after defeating M. Mwale of Zambia on Tuesday.

The Indian boxer produced another strong performance to win by a unanimous decision and book his place in the semifinals. According to the official judges' scorecards, three judges scored the bout 30-27 in Jadumani's favour, while the other two gave him a 29-28 victory.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

With the win, Jadumani has guaranteed himself at least a bronze medal as both losing semifinalists receive bronze medals in Commonwealth Games boxing.

The Manipur boxer has looked impressive throughout the tournament. He had earlier defeated Pakistan's Sumama Rehman by a dominant 5-0 unanimous decision in the round of 16 to enter the quarterfinals.

Jadumani will now compete in the semi-finals with his sights set on reaching the gold medal match and adding another medal to India's boxing campaign at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games.