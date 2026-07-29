 CWG 2026: Indian Boxer Jadumani Singh Mandengbam Beats Zambia's Mwale, Assures India Another Medal In Boxing
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CWG 2026: Indian Boxer Jadumani Singh Mandengbam Beats Zambia's Mwale, Assures India Another Medal In Boxing

The Indian boxer produced another strong performance to win by a unanimous decision and book his place in the semifinals. According to the official judges' scorecards, three judges scored the bout 30-27 in Jadumani's favour, while the other two gave him a 29-28 victory.

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, July 29, 2026, 12:40 AM IST
CWG 2026: Indian Boxer Jadumani Singh Mandengbam Beats Zambia's Mwale, Assures India Another Medal In Boxing
Indian Boxer Jadumani Singh Assures India Medal | X

Glasgow, July 29: Indian boxer Jadumani Singh has made the country proud by qualifying to the semi-finals of the 55kg boxing event at the 2026 Commonwealth Games. Jadumani Singh Mandengbam is assured of a medal at the 2026 Commonwealth Games after defeating M. Mwale of Zambia on Tuesday.

The Indian boxer produced another strong performance to win by a unanimous decision and book his place in the semifinals. According to the official judges' scorecards, three judges scored the bout 30-27 in Jadumani's favour, while the other two gave him a 29-28 victory.

With the win, Jadumani has guaranteed himself at least a bronze medal as both losing semifinalists receive bronze medals in Commonwealth Games boxing.

The Manipur boxer has looked impressive throughout the tournament. He had earlier defeated Pakistan's Sumama Rehman by a dominant 5-0 unanimous decision in the round of 16 to enter the quarterfinals.

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Jadumani will now compete in the semi-finals with his sights set on reaching the gold medal match and adding another medal to India's boxing campaign at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games.

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