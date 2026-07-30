CWG 2026: Indian Athletes Yashas Palaksha And Santhosh Tamilarasan Qualify For Men's 400M Hurdles Final

Indian Athletes Yashas Palaksha And Santhosh Tamilarasan Qualify For Men's 400M Hurdles Final | X

Glasgow, July 29: Indian athletes Yashas Palaksha and Santhosh K. Tamilarasan have qualified for the men's 400m hurdles final at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow on Wednesday. Although neither athlete finished in the automatic qualification spots in their respective heats, both advanced as the two fastest losers.

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Santhosh booked his place in the final after clocking 49.51 seconds, while Yashas followed closely with a time of 49.65 seconds. Their performances were good enough to secure the remaining two spots in the final.

With both athletes progressing to the medal race, India will now have two representatives in the men's 400m hurdles final. They will aim to produce strong performances as they compete for a place on the podium.