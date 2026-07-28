CWG 2026: Indian Athlete Tejaswin Shankar Withdraws From Men's High Jump Final At Last Moment; Here's Why

Indian Athlete Tejaswin Shankar | X

Glasgow, July 28: Indian athlete Tejaswin Shankar has reportedly withdrawn from the men's high jump final at the Commonwealth Games 2026 at the last moment as he shifts his complete focus to the decathlon which begins on Thursday, July 30.

The broadcasters showed him in the start, however, his name appeared on the list with Did Not Start (DNS). He was also seen aping his knee moments before the starting of the high jump event. The incident confused the fans and they were eager to know whether he is participating in the event or not.

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As per reports, Tejaswin has decided to conserve his energy for the demanding 10-event decathlon which is now his primary event. Competing in the high jump could have affected his recovery ahead of the two-day competition.

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Tejaswin, who won bronze in the men's high jump at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, has gradually shifted his focus to the decathlon in recent years. He will now aim to make an impact in the combined event in Glasgow.

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With Tejaswin out of the high jump final, national record holder Sarvesh Kushare and Aadarsh Ram Jothi Shankar will lead India's challenge for a medal.

Kushare heads into the competition in excellent form after breaking Tejaswin's eight-year-old national record with a 2.31m jump earlier this month in Bhubaneswar. He also finished third at the Monaco Diamond League.

The decathlon, considered as one of the toughest events in athletics, includes 10 disciplines spread over two days. By skipping the high jump final, Tejaswin will have more time to recover and prepare for the event, where he hopes to add another Commonwealth Games medal to his name.