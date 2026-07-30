CWG 2026: Indian Athlete Murali Sreeshankar Wins Silver Medal In Long Jump With 8.09M Leap

Indian Athlete Murali Sreeshankar Wins Silver Medal In Long Jump With 8.09M Leap | X

Glasgow, July 29: Indian athlete Murali Sreeshankar clinched the silver medal in the men's long jump at the Commonwealth Games 2026 after producing a best leap of 8.09m in Glasgow on Wednesday.

His impressive second-round jump put him at the top of the standings before Jamaica's Tajay Gayle reclaimed the lead with a better effort of 8.15m to win gold.

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Sreeshankar started strongly with an opening jump of 8.03m, placing him third after the first round behind Gayle and Scotland's Stephen Mackenzie, who both jumped 8.08m.

The Indian athlete then improved to 8.09m with his second attempt to move into first place. However, he could not better that mark in his remaining jumps, recording two fouls and a final-round effort of 7.94m, which was enough to secure the silver medal.

Fellow Indian Lokesh Sathyanathan also competed in the final. He opened with a best jump of 7.97m which helped him qualify for the final three attempts but he was unable to improve on that mark and finished outside the medal positions.

Sreeshankar's silver added another medal to India's athletics tally and marked another memorable performance for the country at the Glasgow Games.