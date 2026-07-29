Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 7: Parul Chaudhary, Murali Sreeshankar Lead India's Medal Hunt As Boxers Eye Semifinal spots |

Glasgow: India's athletics stars Parul Chaudhary and Murali Sreeshankar will headline the country's campaign on Day 7 of the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow, with both aiming to add to India's medal tally in their respective finals.

National record holder Parul Chaudhary will compete in the women's 3000m steeplechase final in pursuit of her maiden Commonwealth Games medal. The Asian Games and Asian Championships medallist will also feature in the women's 5000m later in the competition, according to ESPN.

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Meanwhile, Birmingham 2022 silver medallist Murali Sreeshankar will look to return to the Commonwealth Games podium in the men's long jump final. He will be joined by compatriot Lokesh Satyanathan, while national record holder Tajinderpal Singh Toor begins his campaign in the men's shot put qualification alongside Samardeep Singh Gill.

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India's boxing contingent will have another busy day with six pugilists one victory away from guaranteeing themselves a medal by reaching the semifinals. Sakshi Choudhary (women's 51kg), Arundhati Choudhary (women's 70kg), Sachin Siwach (men's 60kg), Ankush Yadav (men's 80kg), Narender Berwal (men's 90+kg) and Jaismine Lamboria (women's 57kg) will all be in quarterfinal action.

India have already assured themselves of four boxing medals through Lovlina Borgohain, Preeti Pawar, Priya Ghanghas and Jadumani Singh, who progressed to the semifinals in their respective categories.

Weightlifter Sanjana will compete in the women's 77kg final, while Manpreet Kaur will be India's medal hope in the women's shot put final later in the evening.

The swimming programme enters its final day with Sajan Prakash and Aneesh S. Gowda competing in the men's 200m freestyle heats, while Srihari Nataraj, Aryan Nehra and India's para swimmers will also be in action.

India's para athletics contingent will also feature in medal events, with Devender Kumar and Sagar Thayat competing in the men's discus throw F42-44/F61-64 final, while Mohammed Basil M and Dilip Mahadu Gavit will line up in the men's 100m T47 final.

India have enjoyed a strong campaign in Glasgow so far, winning 12 medals -- two gold, seven silver and three bronze.

Here's a look at India's schedule for July 29, Wednesday (IST)

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2 PM: Weightlifting - Sanjana in Women's 77kg Final (Medal Event)

3:12 PM: Swimming - Sajan Prakash and Aneesh S Gowda in Men's 200m Freestyle Heats

3:35 PM: Athletics - Tajinderpal Singh Toor and Samardeep Singh Gill in Men's Shot Put Qualifying

3:44 PM: Para Swimming - Suyash Narayan Jadhav and Chaitanya Vishwas Kulkarni in Men's 50m Freestyle S7 Heats

4:02 PM: Athletics - Animesh Kujur in Men's 200m Heats

4:45 PM: Boxing - Sakshi Choudhary vs Caitlin Fryers (Northern Ireland) in Women's 51kg Quarterfinal

5:30 PM: Boxing - Arundhati Choudhary vs Morgan Henderson (New Zealand) in Women's 70kg Quarterfinal

6:15 PM: Boxing - Sachin Siwach vs Treasure Moremi (Botswana) in Men's 60kg Quarterfinal

7:00 PM: Boxing - Ankush Yadav vs Jade Micock (Seychelles) in Men's 80kg Quarterfinal

7:30 PM: Boxing - Narender Berwal vs MIchael Seko (Samoa) in Men's 90+kg Quarterfinal

8:55 PM: Bowls - India (Dinesh Kumar, Navneet Singh) vs Namibia in Men's Pairs Sectional Play

11 PM: Boxing - Jaismine Lamboria vs Elise Glynn (England) in Women's 57kg Quarterfinal

11:51 PM: Swimming - Sajan Prakash and Aneesh S Gowda in Men's 200m Freestyle Final (Medal Event, if they qualify from Heats)

11:54 PM: Athletics - Sreeshankar Murali and Lokesh Satyanathan in Men's Long Jump Final (Medal Event)

12:03 AM: Athletics - Yashas Palaksha and Santhosh Kumar Thamilarasan in Men's 400m Hurdles Heats

12:31 AM: Athletics - Manpreet Kaur in Women's Shot Put Final (Medal Event)

12:46 AM: Para Swimming - Suyash Narayan Jadhav and Chaitanya Vishwas Kulkarni in Men's 50m Freestyle S7 Final (Medal Event, if they qualify from Heats)

12:55 AM: Para Athletics - Devender Kumar and Sagar Thayat in Men's Discus Throw F42-44/F61-64 Final (Medal Event)

1:10 AM: Bowls - Nayanmoni Saikia vs Caroline Whitehead (Isle of Man) in Women's Singles Section Play

1:14 AM: Swimming - Aryan Nehra in Men's 1500m Freestyle Final (Medal Event)

1:42 AM: Para Athletics - Mohammed Basil M and Dilip Mahadu Gavit in Men's 100m T47 Final (Medal Event)

2:05 AM: Athletics - Parul Choudhary in Women's 3000m Steeplechase Final (Medal Event).

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)