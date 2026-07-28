CWG 2026: ICF Weightlifter Muthupandi Raja Wins Commonwealth Games Silver For India

ICF weightlifter Muthupandi Raja celebrates after winning the silver medal in the men's 65 kg event at the Commonwealth Games 2026 | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, July 27, 2026: Integral Coach Factory (ICF) employee and weightlifter Muthupandi Raja won the silver medal in the men's 65 kg weightlifting event at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow, Scotland, on July 26. His total lift of 286 kg, including 126 kg in the snatch and 160 kg in the clean and jerk, earned India its third medal at the Games.

Remarkable Comeback

Raja's performance has added momentum to India's weightlifting campaign and brought pride to Indian Railways. The achievement is particularly significant as it marks a successful return to the international stage after he suffered a major injury in 2019 that threatened his sporting career. Through years of hard work and determination, he fought back to earn a place on the Commonwealth Games podium.

Railways Hails Achievement

Integral Coach Factory, Chennai, congratulated Raja on his achievement, describing it as a proud moment for both the organisation and the country. His medal reflects not only individual excellence but also the strong sporting culture promoted by Indian Railways, which has consistently supported athletes representing India at national and international events.

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Raja's silver medal is expected to inspire young sportspersons and strengthen India's hopes of adding more medals in weightlifting during the remainder of the Commonwealth Games.

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