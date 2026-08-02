CWG 2026: Gulveer Singh Wins Historic Bronze In Men's 5000M Becomes First Indian To Medal In Event | X

Indian athlete Gulveer Singh created history at the Commonwealth Games 2026 by winning the bronze medal in the men's 5000m event in Glasgow on Saturday. He became the first Indian athlete to win a medal in the men's 5000m at the Commonwealth Games.

The long-distance runner produced a strong finish to secure third place in a highly competitive race. His bronze medal came just days after his historic silver in the men's 10,000m, making it a memorable Commonwealth Games campaign for the Indian athlete.

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Gulveer's bronze is a landmark moment for Indian athletics. No Indian had previously finished on the podium in the men's 5000m event at the Commonwealth Games. His latest medal highlights India's growing strength in long-distance running on the international stage.

The 28-year-old has enjoyed an excellent season and once again showed his consistency against some of the best runners from Commonwealth nations.

Gulveer has been one of India's standout performers in athletics over the past year. Before the Commonwealth Games, he had already established himself as one of the country's leading long-distance runners with strong performances in international competitions.

His bronze medal in the 5000m, along with the silver medal in the 10,000m, makes him one of India's biggest success stories at the Glasgow Games.

Gulveer's historic podium finish adds another medal to India's tally and gives a major boost to Indian athletics. His achievement is expected to inspire a new generation of long-distance runners, proving that Indian athletes can compete with the best in track events on the Commonwealth stage.