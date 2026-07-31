CWG 2026: Ankush Panghal Enters Men's 80kg Final, Secures India Another Boxing Medal | X

Glasgow [Scotland], July 31: Indian boxer Ankush Panghal booked his place in the men's 80kg final at the Commonwealth Games 2026 after producing a dominant performance against Canada's Joshua Ofori in the semifinal on Friday.

Ankush defeated Ofori through a unanimous decision, ensuring India another medal in boxing at the ongoing Games in Glasgow. The Indian boxer showcased excellent speed, precision and control throughout the contest to secure at least a silver medal.

Having reached the semifinal after defeating Seychelles' Jade Micock in the previous round, Ankush started the bout with confidence. He landed accurate combinations and controlled the pace from the opening round. His strong performance impressed all five judges, who awarded the first round in his favour.

Ofori attempted to increase the pressure in the second round by adopting a more aggressive approach. However, Ankush remained composed and continued to find openings with well-timed punches. The Canadian also lost a point for an illegal blow to the back of the head, allowing Ankush to strengthen his advantage as he secured another 5-0 round verdict.

In the final round, Ofori pushed forward in search of a comeback, but Ankush's defensive skills and tactical awareness helped him maintain control. The Indian boxer landed crucial punches and comfortably sealed the contest with another unanimous decision victory.

Ankush's achievement adds to India's impressive boxing campaign at the Commonwealth Games. Earlier on Friday, Preeti Pawar also reached the women's 54kg final after defeating Zambia's Catherine Mwape in a unanimous decision victory.

India has continued its strong medal-winning run at the Glasgow Games, with the country currently having 17 medals, including three gold, nine silver and five bronze.

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The gold medal winners for India so far include Mirabai Chanu in women's 48kg weightlifting, Sharmila Dhankar in women's shot put F57, and Dilip Gavit in men's 100m T47. Several Indian athletes, including Murali Sreeshankar, Mohammed Basil Morssinganakath, Gulveer Singh and Lovepreet Singh, have also contributed silver medals to the country's tally.

Ankush will now aim to finish his campaign with a gold medal when he competes in the men's 80kg final.

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