CWC 2023: Another Body Blow For Australia As Mitchell Marsh Returns Home For Personal Reasons

The Australian cricket team has suffered another body ahead of their 2023 World Cup clash against England on Saturday blow as all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has returned home for personal reasons. Cricket Australia revealed that there is no timeline set for the West Australian's return and is unclear whether a replacement will be named.

The news relating to Marsh comes a day after the Men in Yellow lost Glenn Maxwell due to concussion following a golf-related incident. Marsh is arguably one of the most key members in Australia's line-up due to his destructive power-hitting skills. He slammed a 108-ball 121 against Pakistan at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, thereby adding 259 with David Warner.

A Cricket Australia release said:

"A timeline on his return to the squad is to be confirmed."

Australia surge to 3rd spot in the points table after New Zealand's loss to South Africa:

Meanwhile, the five-time champions have surged to the 3rd position in the points table as the Proteas inflicted crushing loss on the Kiwis on Wednesday in Pune. New Zealand's 190-run defeat dropped their net run-rate significantly and run the risk of missing out on a semi-final berth.

Hence, their clash against Pakistan on Saturday in Bengaluru looms as almost a must-win one. Meanwhile, Australia might be nervous about taking on England, with two of their key players set to miss out.