 CWC 2023: Another Body Blow For Australia As Mitchell Marsh Returns Home For Personal Reasons
Seam-bowling all-rounder Mitchell Marsh will miss the 2023 World Cup clash against England as he returns home for personal reasons.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, November 02, 2023, 09:34 AM IST
article-image
Mitchell Marsh. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

The Australian cricket team has suffered another body ahead of their 2023 World Cup clash against England on Saturday blow as all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has returned home for personal reasons. Cricket Australia revealed that there is no timeline set for the West Australian's return and is unclear whether a replacement will be named.

The news relating to Marsh comes a day after the Men in Yellow lost Glenn Maxwell due to concussion following a golf-related incident. Marsh is arguably one of the most key members in Australia's line-up due to his destructive power-hitting skills. He slammed a 108-ball 121 against Pakistan at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, thereby adding 259 with David Warner.

A Cricket Australia release said:

"A timeline on his return to the squad is to be confirmed."

Australia surge to 3rd spot in the points table after New Zealand's loss to South Africa:

Meanwhile, the five-time champions have surged to the 3rd position in the points table as the Proteas inflicted crushing loss on the Kiwis on Wednesday in Pune. New Zealand's 190-run defeat dropped their net run-rate significantly and run the risk of missing out on a semi-final berth.

Hence, their clash against Pakistan on Saturday in Bengaluru looms as almost a must-win one. Meanwhile, Australia might be nervous about taking on England, with two of their key players set to miss out.

article-image
