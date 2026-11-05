CSK–SRH IPL 2027 Trade Deal Sends Liam Livingstone, Jack Edwards To Chennai & Khaleel Ahmed, Nathan Ellis To Hyderabad | X - IPL

New Delhi, Nov 5: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have struck one of the biggest deals of the IPL 2027 trading window. As per the massive trade deal, England all-rounder Liam Livingstone and Australia all-rounder Jack Edwards will move to CSK, while India left-arm fast bowler Khaleel Ahmed and Australia pacer Nathan Ellis are set to join SRH.

The trade is a reshuffle for both teams' combinations. CSK have added two overseas all-rounders to their ranks, while SRH have strengthened their pace attack with a left-armer in Khaleel and a death-overs specialist in Ellis.

🚨 News 🚨@ChennaiIPL and @SunRisers have completed a four-player trade ahead of #TATAIPL 2027.Liam Livingstone (INR 6 Crore, revised fee) and Jack Edwards (INR 3 Crore) move to #CSK, while Khaleel Ahmed (INR 4.8 Crore) and Nathan Ellis (INR 2 Crore) join #SRH.Details ▶️ https://t.co/wC0HDKvRzJ — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) November 5, 2026

Livingstone Joins CSK At Reduced Fee

The headline move is that of Livingstone, who was bought by SRH for Rs 13 crore, and an official statement by the tournament says he now joins CSK at less than half that price – Rs 6 crore. Livingstone didn’t have a memorable IPL 2026 – scoring only 15 runs in two games before losing his spot in the playing eleven.

Edwards Moves To Chennai, Khaleel Returns

Edwards follows him to Chennai on his existing fee of Rs 3 crore. The Australian all-rounder was picked up by SRH before he had played international cricket, but a foot injury kept him out of IPL 2026 altogether. SRH, in turn, welcome back an old face in Khaleel, who played for the franchise from 2018 to 2021. He returns to SRH on his current fee of Rs 4.8 crore.

Khaleel was one of CSK’s most reliable bowlers in IPL 2025, picking up 15 wickets from 14 matches. His 2026 season was cut short after five games due to a right hamstring injury needing surgery.

Ellis Strengthens SRH Pace Attack

The deal is completed by Ellis, who joins SRH on his existing fee of Rs 2 crore after missing IPL 2026 due to aggravating an old hamstring injury. The Australian right-arm pacer is known for his variations and ability to hold his own in the death overs.

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His addition gives SRH another experienced T20 option in their pace bowling attack. Interestingly, Ellis was a member of the Sunrisers Leeds in this year’s The Hundred competition in England.

Other Major IPL Trading Window Moves

The CSK-SRH deal comes after previous high-profile moves made in the ongoing trading window. Delhi Capitals brought back former captain Rishabh Pant from Lucknow Super Giants in exchange for left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav. DC also sent left-arm fast bowler T Natarajan back to SRH, with leg-spinner Zeeshan Ansari coming to them in return.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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