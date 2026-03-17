CSK vs SRH Court Case: MS Dhoni's Side Drops Rajnikanth Music After ₹1 Cr Lawsuit, Asks Sun TV Not To Interfere With Licensing Agencies

Chennai Super Kings have agreed to drop the use of songs from Rajnikanth movie music from their social media after a ₹1 crore lawsuit by SRH's owners, Sun TV. The conglomerate had filed a copyright claim ahead of the IPL 2026 season. CSK has agreed to not use the music without a license and sought that Sun TV not interfere in the procedure.

Sun TV Network Limited, the media powerhouse and owner of the SRH franchise, had earlier filed a copyright infringement suit in the Madras High Court against Chennai Super Kings Limited. That comes after CSK's continued use of Rajnikanth songs Jailer, Jailer 2, and Coolie in their promotional content.

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Sun Pictures, a subsidiary of Sun TV, holds the exclusive copyrights to these films. In court, senior counsel J. Ravindran, representing Sun TV, argued that CSK had used this intellectual property for commercial gain without authorization.

SRH have claimed that the use of Rajnikanth movie music has boosted jersey sales for the five-time champions and have gained economic advantage. The SRH owners are claiming ₹1 Crore in damages.

CSK have dropped the use of the songs and have filed an affidavit giving a guaranteeing that they will refrain from doing so in the future unless a formal license is obtained from Sun Pictures or Phonographic Performance Limited (PPL).

CSK in their affidavit have asked that Sun TV should not interfere or block them when they try to buy the licenses from the music agencies. The franchise remain responsible for their own posts, but they cannot be blamed if fans or third parties continue to share the old videos that were already deleted from CSK’s official pages.

The Madras HC have closed the injunction to impose and immediate after CSK themselves removed all related content. The judge asked Sun TV to decide by April 6, 2026, if they want to drop the entire lawsuit (and the ₹1 crore claim) now that CSK has complied.