CSK vs RR, IPL 2023: R Ashwin fined 25% match fee for speaking against umpiring decisions

Rajasthan Royals spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has been slapped with a fine after he spoke against the umpiring decisions after Wednesday night's match against Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

Ashwin admitted to the Level 1 Offence under Article 2.7 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct. The 36-year-old has been fined 25 per cent of his match fee for his comments.

RR beat CSK by 3 runs after MS Dhoni's team failed to chase down the target of 176 in 20 overs.

"Ashwin admitted to the Level 1 Offence under Article 2.7 of the IPL's Code of Conduct. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding," the BCCI said in the release.

Article 2.7 of code of conduct for players and team officials relates to "public criticism of, or inappropriate comment in relation to an incident occurring in a match or any player, team official, match official or team participating in any match, irrespective of when such criticism or inappropriate comment is made".

What Ashwin said about umpires

Ashwin was baffled with the on-field umpire's decision to change the match ball because to dew during Chennai's run-chase.

"I'm quite surprised the umpires changed the ball for dew on their own. It's never happened before and I'm quite surprised. Some of the decisions in this year's IPL on the field have left me a little flummoxed to be honest," Ashwin said at the post-match press conference.

"I mean, (it) left me flummoxed in a good or a bad way. It's because I think what you need is a little bit of balance.

"As a bowling team, we are not asking for the ball to be changed. But the ball was changed on the umpires' accord. I did ask the umpire and he said we can change it.

"So I just hope every time there is dew they can change it every single time going forward in this IPL that sort of, you can do whatever you want, but you just need to be in a standard going forward," ," said Ashwin, who was adjudged Player of the Match.