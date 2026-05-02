CSK Vs MI: Hardik Pandya's Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma Cheers From Stands After Naman Dhir Survives Stumping

Mahieka Sharma | X

Chennai, May 2: Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya's girlfriend Mahieka Sharma was spotted in the stands during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash between MI and CSK at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Saturday. Mahieka was caught on camera waving the MI flag in excitement in the stands after Mumbai Indians batter Naman Dhir survived a close stumping call.

The incident occurred when Noor Ahmad bowled a googly from around the wicket. Naman Dhir came down the wicket while attempting the shot, however, he did not understood the ball and missed the shot.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

CSK wicket-keeper Sanju Samson was quickly collected the ball behind the stumps and broke the stumps. The umpire was not sure and referred the decision to the third umpire.

The umpire first checked in the replay if the ball had hit the bat, as there was no edge then they checked the stumping. The replay clearly showed that a small part of his bat was inside the crease. So, he was given not out.

As soon as the third umpire's decision of not out flashed on the big screen, Mahieka got excited and celebrated by waving the team flag in the stands. Her reaction has now gone viral on social media.

Mahieka is a regular at the venues during Mumbai Indians matches. She is seen cheering for them from the stands in every game. Hardik Pandya's son Agastya also joins her in cheering his father from the stands.