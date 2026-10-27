CSK Trolls Virat Kohli? 5-Time Champions’ Cryptic 464.626 Reference In Albie Morkel Announcement Explained

CSK have taken a dig at Virat Kohli in their Albie Morkel announcement |

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have seemingly taken a cheeky dig at former India captain Virat Kohli in their latest video announcing the franchise's support staff for the IPL 2027 season. While introducing former South African all-rounder Albie Morkel as their assistant coach, CSK slipped in a cryptic reference to one of the most memorable moments from the IPL 2012 season.

CSK's Virat Kohli dig

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In the video, CSK mentioned 464.626 as Albie Morkel's IP address, a reference to the sensational 28-run over the left-handed batter smashed off Kohli's bowling during a CSK vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) clash in 2012.

The clever numerical reference appears to be CSK's way of revisiting a moment that remains etched in the memories of IPL fans, while giving Kohli a playful reminder of a difficult outing with the ball.

The reference goes back to an IPL encounter between CSK and RCB in 2012, when Morkel produced a breathtaking display of power-hitting against Kohli. Needing 43 to win, Morkel smashed 4, 6, 4, 6, 2 and 6 to bring the equation down. CSK eventually won the game, sealing a famous win.

CSK make coaching staff shake up

Chennai Super Kings have appointed Albie Morkel, Gareth Batty and Mohit Sharma as assistant coaches under new head coach Zaheer Khan ahead of IPL 2027. The overhaul follows Stephen Fleming’s departure after 16 years to coach England’s Test team. Mike Hussey, Eric Simons, Greg King and Tommy Simsek have also left, while Sridharan Sriram and James Foster remain.