CSK Fuels Hardik Pandya Trade Rumours With Cryptic '33' In Zaheer Khan Video; Ashwin Reacts

CSK fuels Hardik trade with cryptic post |

Hardik Pandya's future has been a hot topic and Chennai Super Kings have fuelled those trade rumours once again. The five-time champions announced their star studded coaching staff on Tuesday in a video featuring new head coach Zaheer Khan and club mascot Leo.

While the addition of Mohit Sharma, Gareth Batty, Albie Morkel was confirmed, a hint for a move to bring Hardik to Chepauk was also made.

CSK make Hardik Pandya trade hint

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In the video, Leo asks Zaheer Khan for trade updates which is written on a piece of paper. The former India fast bowler categorically denies answering the same. However, zoomed in, the paper had number 33 circled on it, which many took as a reference to Hardik Pandya.

Pandya wears the No.33 for India and Mumbai Indians. It is a number associated with the star all-rounder who has been heavily linked with a switch away from MI. Hardik has long been linked with CSK, and the franchise's cryptic post only fuels speculation.

Ashwin reacts

Ravichandran Ashwin, a former CSK spinner, also reacted to the video. Ashwin has long discussed trades and broken news about the same on his social media channels.

"Onnnnn?? Proper cooking," Ashwin tweeted only to further substantiate the rumours.

While the video has added fuel to the rumour mill, there has been no official confirmation of a trade involving CSK and Hardik Pandya based on the clip. Zaheer’s response in the video also offers no concrete indication that negotiations are taking place.