CSK Team Manager Russell Changes DP With MS Dhoni, '#THALA' Post Fuels Speculation Ahead Of SRH Clash At Chepauk | Instagram

Fresh speculation around Mahendra Singh Dhoni's availability for Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad at Chepauk has gained momentum after a social media post from Chennai Super Kings team manager Russell went viral ahead of the match. Fans have been eagerly waiting for clarity over Dhoni's participation, especially because this will be Chennai Super Kings' final home game of the IPL 2026 season at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Monday.

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The buzz started after Russell shared a picture with Dhoni on Instagram along with the caption "#THALA". The post quickly grabbed went viral, with many fans interpreting it as a hint that the former CSK captain could feature in the important clash against SRH in Chennai.

Several fans flooded the comments section with emotional reactions and questions over Dhoni's IPL future. Several fans even wondered whether the post was indirectly confirming Dhoni's appearance in what could possibly be his last match at Chepauk this season.

Speculation around Dhoni's future and match availability has remained a major talking point throughout IPL 2026. The veteran wicket-keeper batter has continued to attract massive support from CSK fans, with every appearance at Chepauk receiving huge cheers from the crowd.

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However, neither Chennai Super Kings nor Dhoni have made any official statement confirming his participation against Sunrisers Hyderabad. As of now, the viral Instagram post remains the main reason behind the growing excitement among fans ahead of the match.