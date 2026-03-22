CSK Star Shivam Dube Celebrates Eid With Wife Anjum And Kids, Shares Heartwarming Pictures Before IPL 2026

India's T20 World Cup 2026 winner Shivam Dube has shared heartwarming visuals of him celebrating Eid with his family. In an Instagram post, Dube posted pictures of him and his two kids alongside his wife Anjum. Mumbai's Dube, fresh from the success with India, will now head to IPL 2026 where he plays for Chennai Super Kings.

"EID-UL-FITR MUBARAK TO EVERYONE," he captioned his post. Dube was wearing a all black sherwani, which was matched by his son.

Shivam Dube and Anjum Khan tied the knot on July 16, 2021, in Mumbai after dating for several years. Their interfaith wedding included both Hindu and Muslim traditions. The couple now shares two children, their son Ayaan, born in 2022, and daughter Mehwish, born in 2025.

Dube and his wife were recently in the news as they travelled undetected in a train journey from Ahmedabad to Mumbai. Having lifted his second T20 World Cup title, the Indian all-rounder was desperate to get home to his father and two kids. However, all flights were sold out, leading to Dube and his wife, making a train journey.

Shivam snuck into the top berth on the train and even fooled the ticket collector.

Upon reaching the city, the Indian cricketer sought assistance from local police to avoid crowds. Authorities reportedly provided him with an escort to ensure a smooth exit from the station.