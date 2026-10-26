CSK Part Ways With Michael Hussey And Other Support Staff Ahead Of IPL 2027; Major Overhaul Underway | X

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are making major changes to their support staff ahead of IPL 2027 as batting coach Michael Hussey was among the latest departures. The franchise shared a farewell message for Hussey on social media on Monday, thanking him for his contribution as a player and coach. His departure marks another major change as the five-time IPL champions prepare for the upcoming season.

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Hussey, popularly known as 'Mr Cricket', has been an important part of CSK's journey since the franchise's early years. He first joined the team as a player in 2008 and later returned as batting coach in 2018. During his time with the team, he worked closely with the batters and helped them prepare for matches.

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In its farewell message, CSK praised his dedication, humility and commitment, adding that his place in the franchise's history would always remain special. The team ended its tribute with the message, "Once a Super King, always a Super King."

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Hussey is not the only coaching staff member leaving the franchise. CSK have also shared farewell messages for bowling coach Eric Simons, support staff member Rajiv Kumar and trainer Greg King. Simons had been part of the coaching setup since 2018, while the franchise thanked Kumar and King for their contributions to the team's preparation, development and fitness over the years.

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The changes follow the appointment of former India pacer Zaheer Khan as CSK's new head coach, replacing long-serving coach Stephen Fleming. Former India fast bowler Mohit Sharma has also been appointed as bowling coach. Meanwhile, former England cricketer Gareth Batty is set to leave Surrey to take up a role with CSK, adding to the changes in the team's coaching structure.

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CSK are looking to rebuild after missing the playoffs in the last three seasons. The team finished fifth in 2024, last in 2025 and eighth in 2026. With familiar faces leaving and a new coaching setup taking shape, the franchise will hope to return to winning ways in IPL 2027.