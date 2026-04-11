CSK Finally Off The Mark! Sanju Samson's Century Powers First Win Of IPL 2026 Against DC At Chepauk

Chennai, April 11: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) registered their first win of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 with a strong 23-run victory over Delhi Capitals at Chepauk on Saturday. The night belonged to Sanju Samson as he scored a brilliant century to set up the win.
Samson Leads the Way with a Century
Opening the innings, Samson played a superb knock and reached his hundred with controlled and attacking batting. He gave CSK a strong start and kept the scoring rate high throughout. His innings of 115 runs off 56 balls helped CSK post a big total of 212/2 in 20 overs.
DC Fall Short Despite Fight
Chasing 213, DC started steadily but kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Tristan Stubbs scored 60 runs and tried to keep DC in the game, but the target was too big. DC finished at 189, falling short by 23 runs.
Bowlers Seal the Game for CSK
CSK bowlers did well under pressure and picked up wickets at key moments. Jamie Overton was the standout performer with four wickets, helping stop DC's chase.
Big Relief for CSK
This win comes as a big relief for CSK after a slow start to the season. With Samson finding his form at the right time and the bowlers delivering, the team will look to build momentum in the upcoming matches of IPL 2026.