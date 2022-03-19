CSK batsman Robin Uthappa gives brutal reply to Pakistan journalist over tweet on IPL, PSL

India and CSK batsman Robin Uthappa is known for his hard-hitting on the field, but recently the Kerala batsman was brutal while replying to a tweet from Pakistan journalist, who spoke about the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

With days to go for IPL-15 to kick off in Mumbai, a Pakistan journalist tweeted saying that though there is no comparison between the two leagues, PSL has seen a quick growth in an era where other countries had also been hosting their respective T20 leagues.

Uthappa, who played for IPL teams like Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians, replied with a four-word tweet to the journalist.

Uthappa wrote: “IPL created the market!!”

IPL 2022 will begin on March 26 with the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings locking horns with Shreyas Iyer's KKR in Mumbai.

Published on: Saturday, March 19, 2022, 06:12 PM IST