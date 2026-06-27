Croatia Fans Crash Wedding Celebration In Philadelphia; Dance With Bride And Groom | Watch VIDEO | X

Croatia fans created a heart-warming moment ahead of their FIFA World Cup 2026 group-stage match against Ghana after they unexpectedly joined a wedding celebration in Philadelphia on Friday. Thousands of supporters, dressed in Croatia jerseys and carrying the country's flags, were marching through the streets when they came across a bride and groom posing for their wedding photographs.

The fans surrounded the newlyweds, singing, dancing and celebrating with them, turning the wedding shoot into a memorable World Cup moment.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Videos of the celebration quickly went viral on social media with one post reading as, "The wedding photos are going to be incredible." The joyful interaction left both the couple and football fans with a unique memory from the tournament.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The incident occurred on Friday outside the city hall, where the fans unexpectedly joined the couple on the biggest day of their life and made it memorable for them. The couple also enjoyed their time with the Croatian faithful as they jumped together with them and also clicked many selfies with them.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Read Also Iran Embassy In Ghana Makes Special Appeal To Black Stars Ahead Of Croatia Clash As FIFA WC 2026...

A social media user also said, "In Philly, Croatia fans spotted a couple taking wedding photos and turned it into a celebration. This is what makes the World Cup so special."

Another said, "OH MY GOD the Croatian fans have invaded a set of wedding photos outside City Hall and forced them to join in on the march HOW COULD YOU NOT LOVE THE WORLD CUP."