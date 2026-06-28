Cristiano Ronaldo's Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez Goes Viral For Holding Portugal Flag Upside Down During Colombia Clash

Cristiano Ronaldo's partner, Georgina Rodriguez, became the centre of attention on social media during Portugal's clash against Colombia at the FIFA World Cup 2026. The 41-year-old's family was in attendance to watch the action in the crunch game at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

Rodriguez was among several members of Ronaldo's family who attended the match to cheer on the Portugal captain. Seated alongside Ronaldo's children and other close relatives, she was seen proudly holding a large Portuguese flag as television cameras panned to the family section.

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However, eagle-eyed fans quickly spotted that the flag was being displayed upside down, with the national coat of arms positioned incorrectly. Screenshots of the moment spread rapidly across social media platforms, where users reacted with a mix of humour and disbelief.

The incident soon went viral, with many fans pointing out the error. The upside-down flag quickly became one of the most talked-about off-field moments of the game,

Ronaldo wasn't at his fluent best as Portugal settled for a 0-0 draw against Colombia in Miami. The 41-year-old went scoreless but the result secured their place in the knockouts. Portugal finished second in their group behind Colombia and will face Croatia on July 3.