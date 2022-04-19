Cristiano Ronaldo's baby boy passes away, forward pays emotional tribute

Footballer Cristiano Ronaldo on Monday announced the death of his baby boy.

The Manchester United forward revealed the news to fans on social media.

The Portuguese striker requested for privacy.

He also confirmed the birth of a baby girl with partner Georgina Rodriguez, with the pair earlier stating that they had been expecting twins.

Ronaldo is a father to four other children, sons Cristiano Jr and Mateo, and daughters Eva and Alana.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, April 19, 2022, 12:20 AM IST