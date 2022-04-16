Watch Video: Cristiano Ronaldo scores hat-trick with a brilliant free-kick in Manchester United's 3-2 win over Norwich

Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo scored a stunning free-kick to complete his 50th club hat-trick in Red Devils’ 3-2 win over Norwich City in their EPL match on Saturday.

Just when the below-par Manchester United were struggling against Norwich City at Old Trafford, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner came up with a vintage free-kick to score the winner for his club.

Ronaldo earlier fired United to a 2-0 lead in the first half

The win lifts Manchester United to fifth on the EPL table with 54 points.

Published on: Saturday, April 16, 2022, 10:03 PM IST