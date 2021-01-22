Cristiano Ronaldo surpasses Josef Bican to become top goalscorer in football history

Cristiano Ronaldo has surpassed Josef Bican, an Austrian-Czech professional footballer who played as a striker, to become the highest scoring goalscorer in football history.

The Juventus striker achieved this milestone as he netted his 760th goal in a 2-0 Italian Super Cup final win at Mapei Stadium. He surpassed the record of 759 goals set by Josef Bican.

Victory for the Bianconeri came on Wednesday evening despite a shaky performance in Serie A, with the defending champions currently ranking only fifth in the 2020-21 table.

The Supercoppa is a traditional clash between the previous season's Serie A and Coppa Italia winners. Juventus was missing Paulo Dybala, Matthijs de Ligt and Alex Sandro, but Juan Cuadrado returned to the starting line-up after recovering from Covid-19. Meanwhile, Napoli had to do without Victor Osimhen and Fabian Ruiz.

Juventus dominated possession in the first half, but Napoli had the best chance in the 29th minute when Diego Demme rolled across from the left and Hirving Lozano's diving header forced a stunning save from Wojciech Szczesny.