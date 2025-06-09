Cristiano Ronaldo Shares Update On Al-Nassr Future After Nations League Triumph With Portugal

Image: Al Nassr/X

Cristiano Ronaldo has officially put to rest any doubts surrounding his immediate future, confirming that he will remain with Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr for the upcoming season.

The 40-year-old football icon announced after leading Portugal to UEFA Nations League title for the second time after a dramatic penalty shootout win over Spain. Speaking after the final, Ronaldo was clear about his club future. "My future? Nothing is going to change," he said. When asked if he would continue at Al-Nassr, he answered simply: "Yes."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Read Also Cristiano Ronaldo Falls On Knees With Tears In Eyes After Portugal Beat Spain To Win Nations League;...

Will Cristiano Ronaldo play at Club World Cup?

There has been speculation about him being linked to several clubs participating in the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup in the United States, Ronaldo confirmed he will not feature in the tournament. He acknowledged receiving offers from multiple American teams but remains committed to his current club.

Al-Nassr’s sporting director, Fernando Hierro, recently revealed that talks were ongoing regarding a possible contract extension for the Portuguese star, while also admitting that rival clubs were showing interest. Since his high-profile move from Manchester United in late 2022, Ronaldo has maintained stellar form, netting 99 goals across 111 appearances for Al-Nassr.

Ronaldo captains Portugal to National League glory

The match between Portugal and Spain ended 2-2 in regulation time. Although Ronaldo had been substituted before the final whistle, he was visibly emotional as he watched his teammates seal the victory in penalties.

Ronaldo contributed significantly before being taken off, scoring his 138th international goal in the second half to level the match and push it into extra time. The win marks his third major international title, adding to his Euro 2016 and inaugural 2019 Nations League medals.