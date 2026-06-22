Cristiano Ronaldo Shares Pics From Intense Portugal Training Session Ahead Of FIFA World Cup 2026 Must-Win Clash Against Uzbekistan

Cristiano Ronaldo Shares Pics From Intense Portugal Training Session | X

Cristiano Ronaldo shared pictures from Portugal's latest training session ahead of their crucial FIFA World Cup 2026 Group K match against Uzbekistan on Tuesday, June 23. The Portugal captain looked sharp during ball drills and fitness exercises as Roberto Martinez's side prepared for a must-win game after being held by DR Congo in their opening match.

The Portugal captain posted several photos from the team's practice at their training base, showing him working with the ball, taking part in passing drills and sweating it out under the Florida sun. The images quickly went viral as fans backed Ronaldo to lead Portugal back to winning ways.

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Ronaldo Looks Sharp In Training

The photos show Ronaldo in high spirits as he trained with his Portugal teammates ahead of their second Group K fixture. In one image, the 41-year-old is seen dribbling the ball during a drill, while another captures him controlling the ball with his head.

Ronaldo is also seen exchanging a water bottle with a teammate during a break before returning to an intense training exercise. The veteran forward looked fully focused as Portugal fine-tuned their preparations for the clash against Uzbekistan.

Portugal Seek First Win

Portugal head into the match under pressure after being held to a 1-1 draw by DR Congo in their opening Group K fixture. Roberto Martinez's side dominated possession and created several chances, but they struggled to convert their control into goals.

Midfielder Joao Neves gave Portugal an early lead before Yoane Wissa equalised for DR Congo just before half-time. Ronaldo played the full match but failed to register a shot on target as Portugal settled for a point.

With Colombia leading Group K after beating Uzbekistan, Portugal know that victory over the World Cup debutants is important to strengthen their chances of reaching the knockout stage.

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Uzbekistan Present Tricky Challenge

Uzbekistan lost 3-1 to Colombia in their opening match but impressed after the break despite making their FIFA World Cup debut. Portugal have been warned not to underestimate Fabio Cannavaro's side, who are expected to put up another disciplined defensive performance.

Portugal have been working on improving their finishing in training after criticism of their attacking display in the opener. Ronaldo, who is playing in his record sixth FIFA World Cup, will once again be the player to watch as Portugal look for all three points.