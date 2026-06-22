Cristiano Ronaldo Kneels Down To Tease Francisco Conceição Over His Height In Hilarious Training Video

Cristiano Ronaldo's playful side was on full display during Portugal's latest training session. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner hilariously knelt down to tease Francisco Conceição over their height difference, with the light-hearted moment quickly going viral online.

Standing at approximately 1.87 metres (6ft 2in), Ronaldo towers over Conceição, who measures around 1.70 metres (5ft 7in). The veteran forward jokingly kneeled down in front of the Porto winger while the squad took part in a warm-up drill. As Conceição stood facing Ronaldo with both players holding onto each other's shoulders, the 40-year-old dropped to both knees, seemingly poking fun at the noticeable height difference between the two.

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In the clip, Ronaldo first kneels down, bringing himself closer to Conceição's eye level before bursting into laughter. Moments later, he rises back to his feet as the pair continue their training routine, with Conceição appearing to take the joke in good spirits.

The humorous exchange was captured on video and has since gone viral across social media platforms, with fans praising the relaxed atmosphere inside Portugal's camp ahead of their upcoming fixtures. Portugal's draw in their tournament opener saw reports of unrest in the squad.

However, if the training exercise is anything to go by, it highlighted the camaraderie within Roberto Martínez's squad. Despite Ronaldo's status as Portugal's captain and all-time leading scorer, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has regularly been seen sharing laughs with younger teammates, helping maintain a positive environment in the national team setup.