Cristiano Ronaldo Scripts FIFA World Cup History, Becomes Oldest-Ever Knockout Goalscorer As Portugal Rally Past Croatia 2-1 | Video | X /

Toronto: Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo etched his name into the history books by becoming the oldest player to score in a FIFA World Cup knockout match during Portugal's 2-1 victory over Croatia in the Round of 32 of the FIFA World Cup 2026 on Thursday (local time).

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The 41-year-old reached the milestone at the age of 41 years and 147 days, surpassing the previous record for the oldest goalscorer in a World Cup knockout fixture.

Interestingly, it is also the first-ever goal in Knockout matches for Al-Nassr captain Ronaldo, who is featuring in his record sixth FIFA World Cup.

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Ronaldo scored from the penalty spot in the 67th minute after a VAR review awarded Portugal a spot-kick, cancelling out Ivan Perisic's opener for Croatia and bringing Roberto Martinez's side level.

The legendary footballer was also named Player of the Match for his superb performance throughout the match.

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Portugal secured a dramatic 2-1 comeback victory over Croatia in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32, with substitute Goncalo Ramos heading home a stoppage-time winner to send Roberto Martinez's side into the Round of 16.

Croatia had taken the lead through Ivan Perisic, who became the country's all-time leading World Cup scorer, before Cristiano Ronaldo equalised from the penalty spot after a VAR review.

Croatia had two goals ruled out for offside, including a late equaliser deep into stoppage time, as Portugal held on to set up an all-Iberian Round of 16 clash against Spain. The match also marked the end of Luka Modric's potential World Cup career.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)