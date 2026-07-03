FIFA World Cup 2026: Croatia Supporters Throw Bottles On Pitch After VAR Overturns Dramatic Late Equaliser Against Portugal | Video

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Tempers flared inside Toronto Stadium after Croatia's dramatic late equaliser against Portugal was overturned following a lengthy VAR review during their FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 clash. The decision sparked emotional scenes in the stands, with some frustrated supporters throwing bottles and other debris towards the pitch before security personnel and police officers quickly intervened to restore order.

The flashpoint came in stoppage time when Josko Gvardiol appeared to rescue Croatia with a dramatic equaliser. However, after reviewing the incident, VAR ruled the goal out for offside, determining that striker Igor Matanovic had made a slight touch on the ball before it reached Mario Pasalic, who was in an offside position. The decision preserved Portugal's 2-1 lead and ultimately sealed their place in the Round of 16.

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The overturned goal left Croatian players and supporters devastated, while Portugal celebrated what proved to be a dramatic victory. Inside the stadium, emotions spilled over as sections of the crowd expressed their anger at the decision. Videos circulating on social media showed bottles and other objects being hurled towards the field before stadium security and police moved in to calm the situation and prevent further disturbances.

Despite the tense scenes in the stands, the situation was brought under control without any major interruption to the match's conclusion. Officials formed a security presence around the affected area as players made their way off the pitch following the final whistle.

The dramatic ending has become one of the biggest talking points of the FIFA World Cup 2026 knockout stage. While the VAR decision continues to divide opinion among fans, the post-match unrest served as a reminder of the intense emotions that football's biggest stage can generate, particularly when a place in the next round is decided by the finest of margins.