Cristiano Ronaldo Scores 987th Career Goal, Sets Al Nassr AFC Champions League Record In 2-1 Win Over Al-Sadd | Watch | X

Riyadh: Cristiano Ronaldo netted his 987th professional goal, continuing his quest for 1,000 professional goals during Al Nassr's 2-1 win over Al-Sadd in their AFC Champions League Elite league stage match on Tuesday.

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Al Nassr served as hosts to Al-Sadd in their AFC Champions League clash in Riyadh. The match was memorable for Cristiano as not only did he continue the chase to the 1,000-goal mark, but he also became the club's highest goal scorer in AFC Champions League Elite history, as per Goal.com.

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Cristiano opened the scoring for Al Nassr, winning a penalty in the 12th minute and gleefully converting it into a goal the next minute. With this goal, he finally managed to put behind his recent setbacks in penalties, having previously converted a spot kick successfully in April in a 5-2 win over Al-Najma.

Last Friday, the 41-year-old missed a penalty during their side's match against rivals Al Ahli, which his side lost 3-1 in the Saudi Pro League. Cristiano, as per Opta figures, has missed both penalties taken in the Saudi League this season, earlier against Neom in October, a match which his side won 1-0.

In the previous season, Cristiano had missed two penalties, having converted six out of eight into goals.

Cristiano also became the club's top-scorer in the AFC Champions League Elite of all time, with 17 goals, moving him above Moroccan striker Abderrazak Hamdallah, who scored 16 times for the club in the marquee Asian club competition.

Mohammed Waad followed up with an equaliser in the 22nd minute, with the scoreline 1-1 at half-time.

In the 52nd minute, Cristiano's ex-Portugal teammate Joao Felix unleashed a brutal bicycle kick that would have made the country's top goal-scorer and most-capped player proud, sealing the deal for Al Nassr with the scoreline left unchanged.

In their group B, Al Nassr is placed fifth with three wins and a loss, giving them nine points. They are four points away from table-toppers and UAE Pro League side Al Ain, who have 13 points after five games.

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(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)