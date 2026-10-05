Cristiano Ronaldo Jr Spotted Training In Spain; Could He Ditch Portugal Amid Ronaldo Controversy? VIDEO | X

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. was reportedly spotted training with a football academy in Spain, triggering speculation that the son of Portugal legend and star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo could consider Spain for his future football career. The development comes at a time when his father is involved in a major controversy with the Portugal national team.

Ronaldo Jr. (16) has already represented Portugal at youth level. He has played for the country's U-15 and U-16 teams and was also expected to progress through the Portuguese youth setup. However, reports that he has been training in Spain have now raised questions about whether he could explore a different path.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The Spain speculation comes after Ronaldo Jr. was previously reported to have trained with Real Madrid's U-16 team in March. At the time, reports stated that it was too early to determine whether the session would lead to a permanent move. He currently remains associated with Al Nassr's youth setup.

There is, however, no official confirmation that Ronaldo Jr. plans to switch his international allegiance from Portugal to Spain. Training at a Spanish academy does not automatically mean that the teenager has decided to represent Spain. Neither Ronaldo Jr., his family nor the Portuguese or Spanish football authorities have announced such a move.

Cristiano Ronaldo Controversy

The latest speculation around Ronaldo Jr. comes amid a major controversy involving Cristiano Ronaldo and the Portugal national team.

Ronaldo left Portugal's training camp in Copenhagen on September 30 after head coach Jorge Jesus revealed that the forward would not start the upcoming Nations League match against Denmark. Ronaldo also remained on the bench for the entire 2-1 win over Norway despite warming up during the match.

Jesus said Ronaldo had been told before the Norway game that he would not start but could come on later. However, the coach decided not to bring him onto the pitch. Jesus then made it clear that tactical decisions would remain his responsibility, regardless of a player's status.

Following the coach's press conference, Ronaldo spoke to Portuguese Football Federation president Pedro Proença before deciding to leave the camp. He later said that he would reveal the reasons behind his decision "in due course".

The controversy has also raised questions about Ronaldo's international future. However, the latest development suggests that the door remains open. Portugal coach Jorge Jesus and FPF president Pedro Proença have both indicated that Ronaldo could return to the national team.

Did Ronaldo's Son Behind Controversy?

Another angle has emerged from Portugal as Record deputy editor Vitor Pinto reportedly claimed that Ronaldo's frustration with the Portuguese federation may have gone beyond his disagreement with Jorge Jesus.

According to reports citing Pinto, Ronaldo was unhappy about his son Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. being left out of a Portugal U-17 call-up. The report also stated that the decision involving his son may have contributed to the veteran forward's frustration with the federation.

However, this remains a reported claim and there is no official confirmation that Ronaldo's decision to leave the camp was directly linked to his son's international situation.

Read Also Cristiano Ronaldo Leaves Portugal Camp Amid Jorge Jesus Fallout, Retirement Questions Resurface

With Ronaldo Jr. now reportedly training in Spain, the timing has naturally sparked further speculation. For now, there are no reports that he has decided to leave Portugal's youth setup or represent Spain at international level.

The teenager's next move will therefore be closely watched, particularly as he continues to develop his career away from the shadow of his famous father.