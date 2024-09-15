 Cristiano Ronaldo Honored By Al-Nassr With 'GOAT' Jersey, Fans Create Tifo For Reaching 900-Goal Milestone; Video
Cristiano Ronaldo made news during the international break by netting his 900th career goal in Portugal's Nations League game against Croatia.

article-image
Cristiano Ronaldo with 900 GOAT jersey | Image: Cristiano Ronaldo/X

Cristiano Ronaldo had another reason to celebrate recently when he was honoured and paid homage by Al-Nassr for reaching the 900 goal milestone. Ahead of match against Al-Ahli,the 39-year-old was given a special 'GOAT' jersey written on the back with the number 900.

Besides the special jersey, the stands also had an amazing Tifo display by fans stating '900 goals" and “only heroes achieve glory'. Ronaldo made news during the international break by netting his 900th career goal in Portugal's Nations League game against Croatia.

After reaching 900 goals, Ronaldo stated that it was an emotional moment for him, given it was pending since a long time.

"It means a lot. It was a milestone I wanted to reach for a long time. I knew I would reach this number because as I continue to play, it would happen naturally. It was emotional because it’s a milestone."

Breaking down Cristiano Ronaldo's 901 career goals, the legendary footballer has scored the majority of his goals for Real Madrid wherein he scored 450 goals, followed by 145 goals for Manchester United, 131 for Portugal, 101 for Juventus, 68 for Al-Nassr and five for his childhood club Sporting CP. He is also a five-time Ballon d'Or winner and five-time UEFA Champions League champion.

Recently Portugal honoured Ronaldo by issuing a special CR7 Euro coin. This commemorative coin celebrates his status as one of the greatest football players in history and pays tribute to his remarkable achievements.

Another milestone for Cristiano Ronaldo

Recently Ronaldo broke a record off the field as he became the first person to reach one billion followers across all social media channels. Taking to X, he wrote, "We've made history - 1 billion followers! It's more than a number - it's a testament to our shared passion, drive and love for sports and beyond."

