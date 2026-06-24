Cristiano Ronaldo Fans Flood Kozhikode Streets, Celebrate Wildly After His 2-Goal Heroics In Portugal Vs Uzbekistan Clash | VIDEO

Kozhikode, June 24: Football fever has gripped Kerala as the fans are celebrating on the streets after the Portugal victory against Uzbekistan in their FIFA World Cup 2026 clash on Tuesday night. Several videos have surfaced on social media in which the fans are seen watching the Portugal vs Uzbekistan match on giant screens at different locations. They are also seen celebrating wildly on the streets after Cristiano Ronaldo scored two goals after facing criticism on social media.

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There are videos circulating on social media, showing the fans going wild after Cristiano Ronaldo scored two goals and scripted history by becoming the first player in football history to score a goal in all the six different FIFA World Cups. Portugal beat Uzbekistan 5-0 after humiliating 1-1 draw against DR Congo in their FIFA World Cup 2026 opener.

Ronaldo had to face criticism from the fans and the football experts after his poor show in the game against DR Congo. The criticism was strong as Lionel Messi had scored a hat-trick against Algeria in Argentina's opening game in the tournament.

Keralites are an ardent fan of football and the it is among the few states in the country where football is followed more than cricket. The fans were seen chanting "Ronaldo, Ronaldo" on the streets as they also took out a rally with Portugal flags and fireworks.

A video shows that the fans light up fireworks inside the pandal where there was a huge screen set up for the fans to watch the Portugal vs Uzbekistan clash, they were also seen riding bikes in excitement while wearing Ronaldo jersey and waving Portugal flags on the bike and chanting his name.

Ronaldo's Comeback

The videos are being shared on a wide scale on social media with the captions, "Ronaldo Effect" and "He owns the street". Ronaldo fans are excited after his "comeback" in the crucial game and they will be hoping for more nets from the GOAT.