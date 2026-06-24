'I Couldn't Care Less About...': Cristiano Ronaldo Fires Back At 'Lionel Messi' Questions After Portugal's 5-0 Win Over Uzbekistan At FIFA World Cup 2026 | Video

X

Cristiano Ronaldo dismissed yet another comparison with Lionel Messi after Portugal's emphatic 5-0 victory over Uzbekistan at the FIFA World Cup 2026, insisting that his focus remains firmly on Portugal's campaign. The veteran forward, who scored twice in the Group K encounter, was repeatedly asked about Messi during post-match interviews.

Appearing frustrated by the line of questioning, Ronaldo offered a blunt response. “I couldn't care less about others... Mbappe also scored,” he said, suggesting that the performances of several players at the tournament deserve recognition rather than constant comparisons between football's two biggest icons.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The 41-year-old delivered a standout display against Uzbekistan, ending his goal drought in major international tournaments and becoming the first player to score in six different FIFA World Cups. His brace helped Portugal secure a commanding win after they had opened their campaign with a 1-1 draw against DR Congo.

Ronaldo has frequently sought to distance himself from the long-running Messi debate in recent years, maintaining that his priority is helping Portugal succeed on the international stage. His latest remarks reflected that approach, as he steered the conversation back to Portugal's convincing performance and their objectives in the tournament.

Portugal's dominant victory has significantly boosted their chances of progressing to the knockout rounds ahead of a decisive final Group K fixture against Colombia. While comparisons between Ronaldo and Messi continue to dominate headlines, the Portuguese captain appears determined to keep his attention solely on Portugal's quest for World Cup glory.