Cristiano Ronaldo Arrives In Texas Ahead Of Portugal Vs Uzbekistan FIFA World Cup 2026 Match | VIDEO

Cristiano Ronaldo Arrives In Texas Ahead Of Portugal Vs Uzbekistan FIFA World Cup 2026 Match | X

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo has arrived in Texas with the Portugal team for their highly anticipated clash against Uzbekistan at Houston Stadium on Tuesday. Portugal will take on Uzbekistan in a high-intensity encounter with all eyes on Ronaldo as fans await his first goal of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

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Video Viral

A video has gone viral on social media showing Ronaldo arriving in Texas with his teammates ahead of the match. The players were seen getting off the team bus amid loud cheers from fans gathered to catch a glimpse of their favourite superstar.

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Portugal will enter the game after a disappointing 1-1 draw against DR Congo, in which Ronaldo failed to live up to fans' expectations. Supporters are also eager for the Portugal star to find the net with rival Lionel Messi in impressive form at the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Messi Hat-trick

Messi scored a hat-trick to help Argentina secure a 3-0 victory over Algeria in their opening match on the same day Ronaldo failed to score against DR Congo. Messi also scored twice in Argentina's match against Austria on Monday.

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Messi Vs Ronaldo Fans

Fans of both players have since clashed on social media, with Ronaldo's supporters expecting a strong response from the superstar in Tuesday's match against Uzbekistan. Ronaldo has come under criticism from fans for his below-par performance against DR Congo.

Messi Scripts History

Lionel Messi has surpassed Miroslav Klose to become the highest goal-scorer in the FIFA World Cup tournaments ever. Messi managed to score 18 goals, surpassing Klose's 16 goals. French captain Kylian Mbappe also levelled with Klose for the highest goals in the tournament. Ronaldo is reeling behind them with 15 goals in the tournament so far.

Can Ronaldo Break Records?

Ronaldo will level Mbappe with 16 goals if he manages to score in the clash against Uzbekistan. His fans will be hoping some action from him and also help the team to step closer to qualify for the Round of 32.