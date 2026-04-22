Cricket Icon Vinod Kambli Makes Inspiring Return With Dinshaw’s ‘Dildaari’ Campaign |

Vinod Kambli, the iconic southpaw who once defined an era of Indian cricket with his explosive strokeplay and record-breaking partnerships, is returning to the spotlight through a lens of profound resilience. Following a period of significant health challenges that saw the global cricketing community rally in support, Kambli’s latest appearance in Dinshaw’s ‘Dildaari’ campaign marks more than just a brand endorsement, it marks a personal homecoming.

A Partnership Rooted in Compassion

The collaboration with Dinshaw’s was born out of genuine outreach during a pivotal time for the family. Andrea Kambli, the driving force behind the athlete's commercial management and personal recovery, noted that the brand's approach was distinguished by its sincerity.

“I want to thank the fans for their unwavering love after all these years. Vinod is on a steady road to recovery, and this campaign has been instrumental in lifting his spirits," says Andrea Kambli.

She added, “Dinshaw’s reached out with genuine care when it mattered most. The campaign resonated deeply with our journey. We are incredibly grateful for a partnership that honours Vinod’s legacy with such compassion.”